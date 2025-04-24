Dubai Airport unveils AI-powered facial recognition to streamline passport control

Dubai International Airport has introduced a cutting-edge, AI-driven passport control system designed to expedite travel by allowing certain passengers to skip traditional identity verification procedures entirely.

Unveiled during Dubai AI Week, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) launched the ‘Unlimited Smart Travel’ service in the First and Business Class lounges at Terminal 3.

The system utilizes advanced artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology to identify passengers without the need for physical documents. This innovation is part of the GDRFA’s ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of travel processes and improve the overall travel experience.

Building on the success of the 2020 Smart Tunnel project, which incorporated biometric data for identity checks, the new system can process up to 10 passengers in just 14 seconds, dramatically reducing waiting times.

“We are now moving to a system that operates solely through facial recognition, eliminating the need for documents or additional procedures,” explained a senior official. The system relies on pre-registered biometric data for quick and accurate identification.

Initially available only for departing travelers, the service is expected to expand in the future to include arriving passengers. Travelers only need to register once, and their biometric data will be securely stored for future use.

Equipped with sophisticated multi-angle cameras, the smart lounges capture facial data to streamline movement through immigration checkpoints. The system is anticipated to handle an expected 8% increase in passenger traffic.

This new service aligns with Dubai’s broader ‘Travel Without Borders’ initiative, first showcased at GITEX Global 2024, which aims to revolutionize the global airport experience.