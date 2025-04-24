KP Police dealing with terrorists in a befitting manner: IGP

Zulfiqar Hameed vows not to allow terrorists to regroup in Swat, sabotage peace

Announces new equipment for police, including advanced weapons, bulletproof vehicles, APCs, and jammers

SWAT: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, on Wednesday declared that the law and order situation in some districts of the province is being taken very seriously, saying many terrorists have been killed and various others arrested during major counter-terrorism operations.

“Terrorists will not be allowed to regroup in Swat, and anyone attempt to sabotage peace will be dealt with sternly”, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed expressed the views while talking to media during his visit to Swat on Wednesday.

During the visit, the police chief addressed Police Darbar where he listened to police personnel’s complaints and issued on-the-spot orders for their redressal.

He also met with local dignitaries, business leaders, and members of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) to hear their suggestions.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Region, Sher Akbar Khan, and District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Nasir Mahmood accompanied the IGP.

Speaking to the media, the KP police chief said that southern districts of the province were facing security challenges, especially in Bannu and Kohat divisions, where police have been targeted. However, security forces have effectively responded, killing or arresting many terrorists, he stated.

He said that northern and central districts were relatively stable, saying wherever law and order is disturbed, police would spring into action. “We have seen tough times, and if we don’t learn from the past, it will be our failure,” he emphasized.

About the issue of out-of-turn promotions, the IG Police said that Supreme Court orders have been implemented and a committee has been formed specifically for KP to address this issue.

“Efforts are underway to improve traffic in Swat and to ensure better services for tourists,” he said.

He announced new equipment for the police, including advanced weapons, bulletproof vehicles, APCs, and jammers.

He clarified that appointments of RPOs in KP are being made based on their recommendations, and no political transfers have been made so far. However, transfers of officers above grade 18 require the Chief Minister’s approval.

“A committee has also been formed to assess security provided to individuals, and only those facing genuine threats will continue to receive police protection,” he declared.

IGP Hameed said that disciplinary actions within the police would continue as part of the ongoing reform process.

The KP police chief said that he had requested the KP government to match the salaries of KP police officers with those in Balochistan and Constabulary with those in Punjab.

He also announced that police lower training would begin in July in Swat and Buner training schools, and a Police Public School would be established in Swat.