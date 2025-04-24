Punjab makes Thalassemia testing mandatory for admissions in educational institutions

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly has passed the Thalassemia Prevention Act 2025, requiring students to undergo screening for thalassemia and other genetic disorders as part of the admission process to all schools, colleges, and religious seminaries across the province, according to Express News.

The newly introduced law aims to reduce the spread of genetic diseases and lessen the long-term medical and economic burden on the healthcare system. Test results must be submitted with admission forms to the respective education boards as part of the new legislation.

An advisory council will be established under the Act to oversee the timely diagnosis and management of such conditions. The law also mandates that laboratories report test results to the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) within 10 days, which will maintain a secure database of all test results.

The Act includes strict provisions for the protection of confidential medical information, prohibiting unauthorized sharing of data. Individuals found guilty of breaches—including private laboratory staff—could face legal action under the Pakistan Penal Code for falsifying results or leaking sensitive information.

The bill also outlines that NADRA will coordinate with provincial authorities to create a special registry for individuals affected by genetic conditions. Students from low-income families will be provided free testing.

For students who test positive for genetic disorders, counseling services will be available to support them and their families. The law is effective immediately and applies to all public and private educational institutions in Punjab. The bill will now be sent to the Governor of Punjab for final approval.