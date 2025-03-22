Starlink Approved For Pakistan Launch: Timeline, Prices, And Rollout Details

Elon Musk’s Starlink is one step closer to launching its satellite internet service in Pakistan after receiving the long-awaited No Objection Certificate (NOC) from national regulators, sources confirmed Friday.

The green light came following approval from the Pakistan Space Activity Regulatory Board, a key requirement before the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) can issue a formal operating license. Officials say the move aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s broader push to enhance digital access across the country.

Starlink’s Pakistan journey began in February 2022, when the company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and applied for a telecom license. That application was referred to the Ministry of IT a month later. With the NOC now secured, the licensing process is reportedly in its final stages.

Launch Timeline And Next Steps

Despite regulatory progress, Starlink’s commercial rollout is still months away. Industry insiders estimate it could take up to a year before services are widely available, due to infrastructure requirements, integration with local systems, and the need for multiple security and spectrum approvals.

The latest development follows a strategic meeting between PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman and Starlink executives at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona. The discussion focused on affordable broadband expansion and bridging the digital divide in underserved Pakistani regions.

PTA has reiterated its support for emerging technologies like satellite internet but confirmed that Starlink must still complete final registration with satellite regulators before operations can officially begin.

What Starlink Plans To Offer In Pakistan

While an exact launch date hasn’t been confirmed, initial reports suggest Starlink will introduce three service tiers in Pakistan:

Residential Package : Rs35,000/month (50–250 Mbps) with a one-time hardware fee of Rs110,000

Business Package : Rs95,000/month with Rs220,000 one-time installation

Mobility Package: Rs50,000/month with Rs120,000 equipment cost

The high-speed, low-latency satellite internet will be a major upgrade for rural and remote areas where conventional broadband is limited or non-existent. However, analysts caution that the steep pricing may limit its adoption among mainstream Pakistani users.

Regulatory And Market Challenges Ahead

Even with the PTA license in hand, Starlink must still establish ground stations, secure further clearances, and align with Pakistan’s evolving satellite internet policies — all of which could extend the rollout timeline.

Still, industry experts see Starlink’s arrival as a potential disruptor in Pakistan’s telecom market. Its presence is expected to push existing internet providers to enhance their services and infrastructure.

As the world looks toward satellite internet as a frontier for global connectivity, Starlink’s gradual entry into Pakistan signals a major leap in closing the digital divide — but challenges remain before it becomes a viable option for most households.