Karachi Confirms First Mpox Case Linked to International Travel

Health officials in Karachi have confirmed the city’s first case of mpox after a 28-year-old man from Shah Latif Town tested positive for the viral disease, prompting heightened surveillance and public health precautions.

According to Sindh’s health department, the patient likely contracted the virus from his wife, who recently returned from an overseas trip and began showing symptoms. The man is currently receiving treatment in an isolation ward, and authorities have implemented strict containment protocols.

This is the latest in a series of mpox cases in Pakistan since the virus was first reported in the country on January 25, 2025, when a traveler from the Gulf tested positive at Peshawar airport. In 2023, nine confirmed cases—all involving travelers from abroad—were recorded in Pakistan.

The World Health Organisation declared mpox a global health emergency in August last year. The virus, closely related to smallpox, can spread through direct contact with infectious sores, bodily fluids, and contaminated materials such as bedding or clothing.

Mpox Risks and Symptoms

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), severe outcomes are rare in the current global outbreak. While clade I mpox strains have shown fatality rates of up to 10%, the more common clade II strain has a mortality rate below 0.2%.

People most vulnerable to serious complications include pregnant women, infants, and those with weakened immune systems.

Early symptoms often resemble flu, such as fever, chills, fatigue, and muscle aches, followed by a painful rash with raised, scabbing lesions that can take weeks to heal.

Health authorities in Sindh have urged the public to remain vigilant and report symptoms immediately, especially for individuals with recent travel history.