Tiger Woods’ Heated Exchange With Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Over New Girlfriend Revealed

By Web Desk

Tiger Woods reportedly gave ex-wife Elin Nordegren an early heads-up about his relationship with Vanessa Trump, prompting what insiders described as an “awkward but civil” phone call.

According to the Daily Mail, the golf legend reached out to Nordegren around late December or early January to share the news himself before it surfaced in the media. “Her response at first was like, ‘Seriously? A Trump? For real?’” a source said, adding that she was more amused than upset.

Though surprised by who the new partner was, Nordegren, 45, reportedly accepted the news without much emotion. The source said the pair maintain open communication, especially when new partners could be around their two children, Sam, 17, and Charlie, 16.

Woods and Vanessa Trump reportedly met through mutual ties at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, where both have children enrolled. Their shared school community brought them into frequent contact, leading to the blossoming of their relationship.

A source close to the pair told Page Six that the couple were friends first and “share a lot of the same values.” Woods, 49, and Nordegren divorced in 2010 following a public cheating scandal but have remained on good terms as co-parents.

