Tracy Morgan Shares Health Update From Hospital After Horrifying Medical Incident at Knicks Game

Tracy Morgan has shared an update following his scary medical incident at the New York Knicks game on March 17. The comedian, 56, took to Instagram the next day, reassuring fans with a photo of himself in a hospital bed, giving a thumbs up.

“Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” Morgan wrote. “Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!”

Morgan also added some humor to the situation, joking, “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court, so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅 #goknicks.”

The incident occurred during the Knicks’ game against the Miami Heat, where Morgan was seen vomiting courtside. Social media posts showed him being escorted away in a wheelchair, holding a towel to his face. The game was delayed for around 10 minutes during the third quarter as a result of the episode.

This medical scare came almost a year after Morgan marked the 10th anniversary of surviving a near-fatal accident in 2014. The comedian was in a limousine hit by a Walmart truck on the New Jersey Turnpike. The crash, which killed his mentor James McNair and left others injured, left Morgan with serious injuries, including a broken leg and a two-week coma. Morgan later had to relearn how to speak and walk.

In June 2024, Morgan shared his reflections on the accident, saying, “I want to say to everyone who was in the van with me that night I love you, and we miss you, Uncle Jimmy Mac and God bless your family.” He also expressed forgiveness toward the truck driver involved in the crash.

Morgan recently made an appearance at SNL’s 50th-anniversary celebration, and expressed his gratitude for surviving the accident during the event. “Just thank the Lord that I’m a part of this, that I survived the accident and I’m alive to be here for this,” he said.