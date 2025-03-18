Meg Ryan’s Oscar Appearance Raises Concern Over Actor’s Health Amid Addiction Rumors

Meg Ryan’s recent appearance at the 96th Academy Awards has ignited widespread speculation regarding her appearance, with many questioning whether the actress has gone too far with plastic surgery. The 63-year-old, once celebrated for her natural, girl-next-door beauty, now faces scrutiny over her facial transformation, with critics suggesting she may have undergone multiple cosmetic procedures, including Botox and facial fillers.

Ryan’s return to the public eye, instead of celebrating her accomplished career, has sparked debates about the intense beauty standards in Hollywood and the pressures actresses face to retain a youthful look as they age. Her altered facial features during the Oscars raised eyebrows, leading to intense discussion about whether she has undergone numerous cosmetic enhancements.

Experts have weighed in on Ryan’s transformation, with some claiming that her current look appears overly artificial. Dr. Javad Sajan, a Seattle-based plastic surgeon, analyzed her appearance and pointed out signs of a lower eyelid blepharoplasty, which he believes may not have been successful. He also observed irregularities in her neck skin, suggesting that a neck lift might not have been performed properly. Dr. Sajan noted that Ryan’s nostrils appeared retracted, a potential side effect of repeated rhinoplasty procedures.

Dr. Nicholas Jones, an Atlanta-based plastic surgeon, echoed the sentiments, stating that Ryan’s facial changes likely stem from Botox, fillers, a facelift, rhinoplasty, and eyelid surgery. He expressed concern over the extent of the alterations, which some say have left her look dramatically different.

In contrast, Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, a San Francisco-based surgeon, offered a more balanced solution. He suggested that a more subtle approach to rejuvenation, involving a well-executed facelift and fat grafting, could have provided a more natural result without the overly “blown-up” appearance that some critics have noted.