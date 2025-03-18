CM Maryam unveils ‘Aghosh’ Program for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

LAHORE: The health of a woman and her child requires special attention as healthy mother guarantees a healthy family, said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz while launching “first of its kind Aghosh” Program to provide medical facilities and financial support to pregnant women and mothers of children under two years of age.

Under “Aghosh Program,” mothers of children under 2 years of age and pregnant women will receive Rs23,000.

A statement issued by the Punjab government said that in the first phase, mothers of newborn children and pregnant women in 13 districts will receive assistance under the “Aghosh” program. The “Aghosh” program will start from Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Kot Addo.

In addition, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab and Lodhran “Aghosh” are also included in the program.

A pregnant woman will be given Rs2,000 on her first registration at a health center/Mariam Health Clinic. A pregnant woman will be given a subsidy for regular medical check-ups until the birth of the child. After a free medical check-up at the health center, the subsidy can be obtained from the cash agent of the “Aghosh” program. Pregnant women will receive Rs1,500 for each visit to the health center, a total amount of Rs6,000 will be given. Under the “Aghosh” program, a gift of Rs4,000 will be given on the birth of a child at the health center.

Under the program, Rs2,000 will be given on the first medical check-up within 15 days after birth, Rs5,000 will be given on registering the birth certificate at the health center.

Under the “Aghosh” program, a newborn child will be given Rs4,000 for each vaccination, Rs2,000 each time. On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a special toll-free number was also issued for women’s guidance and information. Maryam Nawaz said that health and treatment are the basic rights of every mother and child, the government will fulfill its duty. It is very painful to see mothers and children in hospitals in a state of illness, it is the full right of the people of backward and remote areas who rely on government resources.

The health of the mother and child requires special attention, a healthy mother is the guarantor of a healthy family.

She said that along with medical facilities, financial assistance is also being provided to women in backward areas. With the “Aghosh” program, not only the mother but also the child will start a healthy life.