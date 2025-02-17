PTI urges judiciary to expedite election rigging, 26th Amendment cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has called on the judiciary to expedite cases related to alleged rigging in the 2024 nationwide polls and the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment, seeking “wise decisions” for the country’s betterment.

PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Salman Akram Raja, held a press conference in Islamabad on Monday to voice these demands.

Khan criticised the formation of a “Form 47” government, claiming the PTI’s mandate was undermined. He alleged that PTI had filed 74 petitions against vote rigging in the February 8 elections, but the courts had yet to issue verdicts.

He also spoke out against the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which saw the appointment of 46 judges to the superior judiciary, including several in provincial courts.

The appointments have faced criticism from some Supreme Court judges, the legal community, and PTI itself, which boycotted the Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s (JCP) meeting. PTI has demanded that the case regarding the amendment be heard and decided promptly.

Ayub also addressed the press conference, demanding the release of all political prisoners, including PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023.

He argued that the judiciary should uphold the rule of law and release those held on political charges, including former premiers, party leaders, and activists. He highlighted that Khan’s jail conditions had worsened, with limited access and a lack of amenities.

Furthermore, PTI secretary general called for more judges to be appointed to election tribunals to address election-related petitions in Punjab, which currently has only two jurists handling such cases.

Raja stressed that the current Parliament lacked legal grounds due to the “stolen mandate” that PTI believes has been suppressed.

Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, reiterated that the country could not achieve political stability without free and fair elections, stressing the need for legislation that would provide relief to the nation.

PTI is also working to form a grand opposition alliance, with plans for anti-government protests post-Eid, led by imprisoned party founder Imran Khan. The alliance would focus on objectives such as restoring the constitution and democracy.

PTI’s previous protests, especially following Khan’s arrest in 2023, turned violent, resulting in clashes with law enforcement and military trials for those involved.