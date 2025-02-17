NATIONAL

Russian, U.S. officials to discuss ‘restoring ties’ in Saudi Arabia, Kremlin says

By Staff Report
FILE - United States Vice-President JD Vance, second right, and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, third right, meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, will on Tuesday take part in talks with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia on “restoring U.S.-Russia relations,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Previous article
PTI urges judiciary to expedite election rigging, 26th Amendment cases
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

China urges U.S. to correct mistakes in Taiwan wording on State...

BEIJING: The so-called "update" to the Taiwan fact sheet displayed on the U.S. State Department website is another example of the U.S. using the...

King Charles To Miss Major Royal Visit Amid Fresh Health Concerns Due To Cancer Treatment

Princess Kate’s Personal Holiday Photos Resurface Amid Caribbean Family Getaway

Dar arrives in New York for UNSC meeting on global governance

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.