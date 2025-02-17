MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, will on Tuesday take part in talks with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia on “restoring U.S.-Russia relations,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.
Russian, U.S. officials to discuss ‘restoring ties’ in Saudi Arabia, Kremlin says
