Controversial Universities Bill approved in Sindh, opposition protests intensify

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday approved the Universities Amendment Bill 2025, despite fierce resistance from opposition lawmakers. The bill, which had previously been returned by Governor Kamran Tessori, was reintroduced and passed after a heated debate.

Members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly opposed the bill, chanting slogans and causing disruptions in the assembly. Despite their objections, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar presented the bill, which was swiftly approved by the assembly’s majority.

As a sign of strong opposition, MQM-P and PTI lawmakers rushed to the speaker’s dais in protest, demanding the bill’s rejection. When their demands were ignored, they staged a walkout. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon dismissed their objections, accusing the opposition of protesting without fully understanding the bill’s contents. He also pointed out that MQM-P and PTI had aligned in their opposition, forming an unofficial coalition within the assembly.

In addition to the Universities Amendment Bill, the assembly also discussed the Sindh Civil Courts Amendment Bill (Revised), another piece of legislation previously returned by the governor with objections. Both bills were passed despite the opposition’s continued protests and walkout.

The most controversial aspect of the bill allows senior bureaucrats in grade-21 or above, with at least four years of administrative experience and a Master’s degree, to be appointed as vice chancellors (VCs) of public-sector universities in Sindh. However, for engineering universities, a PhD will still be mandatory for the VC position.

The bill also outlines resignation or retirement requirements for bureaucrats seeking VC positions and sets an age limit for applicants.

The bill has triggered strong backlash from academics and teacher associations, who argue that only individuals with doctoral qualifications and academic backgrounds should be eligible for VC appointments. They warn that allowing bureaucrats with little to no academic experience to lead universities could undermine academic standards and dilute the quality of higher education in Sindh.

Governor Kamran Tessori had previously raised similar concerns, citing Higher Education Commission (HEC) guidelines, which state that VCs should be academicians, not bureaucrats. However, the Sindh provincial cabinet rejected the governor’s objections and sent the bill back for approval, which the assembly has now granted.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government has defended the bill, arguing that it is part of broader reforms to improve university leadership. Proponents believe that experienced bureaucrats can bring strong administrative skills to higher education institutions, making universities more efficient and well-managed.

However, critics warn that the law could compromise academic excellence by prioritizing administrative experience over educational qualifications.

Following the chaotic assembly session, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani adjourned the session indefinitely, leaving the opposition parties vowing to challenge the bill through other legal and political channels.