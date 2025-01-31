Quetta cop martyred in ‘targeted killing’: Police

QUETTA: A policeman was martyred ‘apparently’ in a targeted killing incident in the early hours of Thursday while returning home from work here in the provincial metropolis, police confirmed.

According to Rabia Tariq, public relations officer for the Balochistan inspector general of police, Mehboob Shah, was returning home via the Manu Jan Road when the suspects gunned him down.

“The suspects ambushed him in front of his house and fled the scene after killing the cop,” the PRO said.

“Policeman Mehboob Shah died on the spot. His body was taken to a hospital, before being handed over to his family for burial after funeral prayers at Quetta Civil Lines.”

She added that the policeman had completed his duty at the United Nations office in a housing scheme in the city. No further details were provided.

In September last year, a police officer was martyred in Quetta when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his car.

Sub-Inspector Aman­ullah was on his way to the Amir Muhammad Shah­eed police station for duty when his vehicle came under attack near his home in the Killi Deeba area.

The cop was seriously injured in the attack, later succumbing to his injuries at Civil Hospital. “The cop, who was working as an investigation officer, received multiple bullet injuries,” hospital officials said, adding that the body was handed over to the police after completing medicolegal formalities.

Police termed the attack “target killing” and said an investigation was underway.