Interior Ministry blocks passports of key figures in £190m Al-Qadir Trust scandal

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has blocked the passports of several individuals implicated in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust scandal, including former SAPM on Accountability Shehzad Akbar, close associate of former first lady Farah Khan, and property tycoon Malik Riaz.

The action follows a formal request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to block the passports of these individuals, as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

This includes the passport of Malik Riaz, his son Ali Riaz, Farah Khan (also known as Farah Gogi), and Shehzad Akbar.

The development comes after the conviction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the case. Both received jail sentences for their alleged involvement in legalizing illicit funds received from Bahria Town in exchange for hundreds of kanals of land.

NAB is also seeking the extradition of Malik Riaz, who is currently in the UAE, and continues its investigations into fraudulent practices connected to the scandal. According to NAB’s claims, Riaz’s son transferred land to Farah Khan, while other individuals allegedly benefited from land transactions linked to a trust that did not exist at the time of transfer.

Despite the mounting pressure, Malik Riaz rejected NAB’s actions, calling it blackmail, and insisted he would not testify against anyone involved in the case.

In related court proceedings, the Rawalpindi Accountability Court imposed fines on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, with additional imprisonment sentences possible for non-payment. The court also ordered the government to take control of Al-Qadir University.

The Al-Qadir Trust case, involving misappropriation of assets and abuse of power, continues to draw significant attention as NAB pursues legal action against the accused individuals, with further steps expected in the investigation.