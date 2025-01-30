Nephew of ex-AJK PM shot dead at Hatyan Bala

MUZAFFARABAD: Raja Naqash, the nephew of former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister Raja Farooq Haider and an employee at Government Boys Inter College, was shot dead in Hatyan Bala, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The tragic incident unfolded late at night while Naqash was reportedly traveling on a motorcycle alongside his nephew, Osama.

According to the police, Osama initially claimed that the shooting occurred at 8:30 PM but delayed reporting the incident until 2:00 AM. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this delay.

The deceased’s body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Hatyan Bala, where a post-mortem was conducted to aid in the investigation.

SP Jhelum Valley Mirza Zahid Hussain stated that checkpoints have been established and raids are underway to apprehend those responsible for the killing.

“We are determined to bring the murderers to justice soon,” said SP Hussain, expressing hope for swift progress in the case.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, prompting demands for immediate justice and highlighting concerns over security in the area.