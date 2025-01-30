Naqvi updates PM anti-human trafficking crackdown, US visit

PM Shehbaz praises Naqvi and his team for efforts in organising Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday and briefed him on a host of issues, including law and order situation, crackdown on human traffickers, his recent visit to the United States and cricket affairs.

According to the TV report, during the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi shared details of his engagements with top US officials, Congress members, business community leaders, and investors.

The interior minister also apprised the premier of Pakistan’s internal security situation, particularly the ongoing crackdown on human traffickers and law and order in different regions of the country.

Mohsin Naqvi also informed the PM about Pakistan’s preparations for the Champions Trophy scheduled to begin next month on February 20, 2025.

In response, PM Shehbaz praised Naqvi and his team for their efforts in organising the mega event. Additionally, the PM commended the progress on development projects in Islamabad, which were also reviewed in the meeting.

Mohsin Naqvi visited the United States on January 20, 2025, where he attended US President Donald Trump’s oath-taking ceremony in Washington, DC. Later, he was given special protocol at the Capitol One Arena and seated in a prime position for a special event.

During his visit, Mohsin Naqvi held key meetings with US Senators and Congressmen, including Joe Wilson and Rob Bresnahan, to discuss Pakistan-US relations and regional peace, with a particular focus on Afghanistan.

In a statement, Mohsin Naqvi described President Trump as a symbol of hope for global peace, expressing optimism that his leadership could reshape Pakistan-US ties.

Mohsin Naqvi also attended a special dinner hosted by US Congressmen Henry Cuellar and Maxine Waters, a senior member of the Financial Services Committee.

Discussions centred on Pakistan’s economic challenges, the IMF program, and ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

Mohsin Naqvi visited the US Chamber of Commerce and held an in-depth discussion with the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) in Washington.

He urged US businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in the mineral and IT sectors, assuring them that all concerns would be addressed on priority.

Prominent business leaders attending the meetings included Charles Ferrymen, Senior Vice President; Espera Gillaline, President of the US-Pakistan Business Council; Ebel Tours, Executive Director, Centre for Global Regulatory Cooperation; and Minsha Wapia, Manager, US-Pakistan Business Council.

Naqvi also extended invitations to US Congress members and investors to visit Pakistan, signalling a new chapter in Pakistan-US relations.

PM asks to strengthen legal framework

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the maiden meeting of the taskforce formed to curb human smuggling.

The PM directed Mohsin Naqvi-led interior ministry to cooperate with the law and justice ministry for a holistic approach to punish those involved in human trafficking.

He called for prompt enforcement of the Federal Prosecution Act, 2023, directing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit the data on human smugglers collected during the investigation to Foreign Office to ensure their early extradition.

He also directed the authorities to issue red warrants for the proclaimed offenders involved in human smuggling cases, emphasising collective effort to eliminate the menace of the dirty trade. He also instructed for an accelerated induction of the required workforce for the arrest and prosecution of human smugglers.

PM Sharif told the meeting that 27 human smugglers involved in the Morocco boat capsizing incident had been identified and five of them had already been arrested.