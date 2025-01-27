Pakistan reiterates firm support for One-China Policy amidst allegations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has firmly rejected what it called “unfounded and baseless” allegations aimed at undermining the Pakistan-China friendship and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the One-China Policy.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, responding to media speculations, reiterated that the One-China Policy remains a fundamental cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He described China as Pakistan’s “all-weather strategic partner” and underscored the strength of their bilateral relationship, which is built on mutual trust, shared values, and a commitment to regional and global stability.

“This relationship is characterized by unwavering support on critical issues and shared objectives for peace and development,” Khan said.

The Foreign Office’s remarks come amid reports suggesting that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended an anti-China event during his visit to the United States. These reports, however, were strongly refuted by Naqvi himself, who labeled the claims as “malicious fabrications.”

Naqvi clarified his position while speaking in Houston, stating that his presence at a youth event had been misinterpreted and exaggerated. He stressed that such misinformation campaigns were politically motivated attempts to tarnish his reputation.

“I have always upheld Pakistan’s national interests and will not be distracted by false rumors,” Naqvi said, further accusing certain groups of attempting to provoke anti-Pakistan sentiment in the U.S. Congress. He urged political rivals to avoid actions that could harm Pakistan’s standing for political gains.

The robust ties between Pakistan and China have been a focal point of the country’s foreign policy for decades, with Beijing often referred to as an “iron brother.” This partnership extends across various sectors, including defense, trade, and regional cooperation, with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) being a hallmark of their collaboration.

The FO spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to safeguarding and strengthening this relationship amid any external provocations or baseless claims.