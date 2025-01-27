Omar Ayub criticizes delay in CEC appointment, highlights PTI unity and legal challenges

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub has voiced strong criticism over the delay in appointing a new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), following the end of Sikandar Sultan Raja’s tenure.

Speaking at the Peshawar High Court on Monday, Ayub called for the resignation of the outgoing CEC, stating, “If he had any sense of shame and modesty, he would have already stepped down.” Ayub expressed frustration over the lack of progress, despite letters from the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate regarding the appointment. He speculated that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif might be waiting for “external permission” to make a decision.

Ayub emphasized PTI’s internal cohesion, praising Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as a “brave leader” and Junaid Akbar for his grassroots efforts. Rejecting rumors of divisions within the party, Ayub referred to such claims as the “dreams” of critics.

He also clarified PTI’s decision to boycott talks scheduled for January 28, citing the government’s failure to form commissions regarding the May 9 and November 26 events as the primary reason.

Discussing his personal legal challenges, Ayub revealed that he appeared in court seeking bail for cases filed against him in connection with the November 26 protests. Questioning the charges, he remarked, “How is it possible for me to travel to multiple cities in one day?”

Ayub further criticized the state of democracy in Pakistan, describing it as significantly diminished. He voiced concerns over the government’s approach to the 26th amendment and amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which he argued were designed to curtail press freedom and suppress journalistic expression.

The PTI leader’s remarks reflect the broader political tensions in Pakistan, with ongoing disputes over election oversight and governance. Ayub stressed that the delays and decisions being made by the government are eroding democratic principles and harming the integrity of key institutions.