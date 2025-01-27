Entertainment

Jenna Ortega Addresses ‘Crazy’ Rumors of Romantic Relationship With Johnny Depp

By Web Desk

Jenna Ortega has officially addressed rumors linking her romantically to Johnny Depp, calling the speculation “pretty hilarious.” In an interview with BuzzFeed, the Wednesday star revealed that one of the “craziest” rumors she’s encountered was about being in a serious relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

“I never spoke on that. I never said anything like that,” Ortega clarified, adding that the rumor made her laugh. She recounted a moment on set with actor Richard E. Grant, who joked about the rumor, prompting her to respond, “I don’t know that person.”

Johnny Depp’s representatives also swiftly denied the claims, issuing a strong statement to refute the rumors. “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Miss Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her,” the spokesperson said, labeling the rumors as “baseless and malicious.”

The statement further emphasized that Depp is not involved in any project with Ortega and has no plans to collaborate with her. The 61-year-old actor is reportedly “appalled” by the speculation, which his team believes is an attempt to harm his reputation and career.

Both stars have now put the rumors to rest, highlighting how baseless speculation can quickly spiral in the age of social media.

Previous article
Five killed, 31 injured as LPG bowser explodes in Multan Industrial Estate
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: ‘Stay silent’

Meghan Markle has received a sweet advice, and she has been cautioned about her next steps following recent allegations. The sweet advice has come from...

Princess Kate Middleton Remains King Charles’ Key Asset Amid Latest Health Challenge

Kim Kardashian Throws Lavish Cowgirl-Themed Party For Daughter Chicago’s 7th Birthday

Pakistan’s Economic Plague: Land Mafia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.