Jenna Ortega Addresses ‘Crazy’ Rumors of Romantic Relationship With Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega has officially addressed rumors linking her romantically to Johnny Depp, calling the speculation “pretty hilarious.” In an interview with BuzzFeed, the Wednesday star revealed that one of the “craziest” rumors she’s encountered was about being in a serious relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

“I never spoke on that. I never said anything like that,” Ortega clarified, adding that the rumor made her laugh. She recounted a moment on set with actor Richard E. Grant, who joked about the rumor, prompting her to respond, “I don’t know that person.”

Johnny Depp’s representatives also swiftly denied the claims, issuing a strong statement to refute the rumors. “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Miss Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her,” the spokesperson said, labeling the rumors as “baseless and malicious.”

The statement further emphasized that Depp is not involved in any project with Ortega and has no plans to collaborate with her. The 61-year-old actor is reportedly “appalled” by the speculation, which his team believes is an attempt to harm his reputation and career.

Both stars have now put the rumors to rest, highlighting how baseless speculation can quickly spiral in the age of social media.