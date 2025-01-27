China always supported construction of Gwadar Port, development of Balochistan: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China on Monday said that China has always supported the construction of Gwadar Port and the development of Balochistan and over the past year, with joint efforts of our two countries, series of positive progress has been made.

Responding to media’s questions about an article published in The Guardian, the spokesperson said that the Embassy has noted that the recent article in The Guardian, allegedly quoted the remarks of a Chinese diplomat, which is completely untrue.

“The rhetoric and wording imposed is obviously not credible, lacking the basic understanding of China’s position. The author’s practice of unilaterally fabricating false information without prior consent for an interview violates professional ethics and breaches basic respect for the common understanding,” he said.

The spokesperson said that in March last year, China provided US$100,000 in emergency cash assistance for disaster relief work in Balochistan. While in May, he said, China transported 10,000 sets of solar lighting equipment to be distributed in Balochistan.

“In June, we handed over the Gwadar China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital and Gwadar desalination plant. In July, we organized a media delegation from Balochistan to visit China. In August, 20,000 sets of health kits were distributed to Balochistan. In October, the new Gwadar International Airport was successfully completed. In November, we organized delegations from all walks of life in Gwadar to visit China. In December, outstanding Pakistani staff of the CPEC project, including those in Balochistan were awarded,” he added.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese embassy will soon award ‘Chinese Ambassador Scholarships’ to students in Balochistan University, Sardar Bahadur Khan University and Gwadar University.

“Those tangible achievements represent China’s determination and confidence for the development of Gwadar and Balochistan. We sincerely hope that China-Pakistan practical cooperation and livelihood projects can better benefit the local people,” he concluded.