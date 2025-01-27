Five killed, 31 injured as LPG bowser explodes in Multan Industrial Estate

By Zawar Hussain

MULTAN: A tragic incident occurred in Multan’s Industrial Estate when an LPG-filled bowser exploded, resulting in the death of five people and injuries to 31 others.

Rescue officials stated that the explosion caused fragments of the bowser to fall near Hamid Pur Chowk, damaging a number of houses. The blast also triggered a massive fire that engulfed surrounding warehouses and residential properties.

The rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, initiating operations to evacuate affected residents and extinguish the flames. The area’s electricity and gas supplies were immediately disconnected to prevent further damage.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, all 31 injured individuals were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment, while the deaths of five people were confirmed on the spot.

Fire brigades, with the help of ten vehicles, managed to bring the fire under control after extensive efforts.

The fire brigade development authorities confirmed that the fire had been fully extinguished, and the operation to rescue and assist affected residents has concluded.

Multan City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali stated that several houses were destroyed, and livestock perished in the blaze, adding gas leakage from the tanker persists, prompting authorities to evacuate the area. Among the injured, 13 were reported to be in critical condition.

The District Emergency Officer confirmed that an emergency has been declared at Nishtar Hospital, where the injured are receiving treatment.

Electricity and gas supplies in the area have been suspended as a precautionary measure, though Multan-Muzaffargarh Road has now been reopened for traffic.