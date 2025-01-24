Brad Pitt ready to breaks silence after Angelina Jolie’s veiled jabs

Angelina Jolie has made a series of cryptic comments in recent interviews, sparking speculation that she’s subtly referencing her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Although she hasn’t mentioned names, her remarks seem to allude to their tumultuous relationship and divorce.

In December, Jolie hinted at shielding her children from past pain, and the following month, she expressed disdain for dishonest individuals.

The 49-year-old actress also reflected on how her struggles have impacted her personal growth.

Sources close to the situation tell Life & Style that Jolie’s veiled jabs are unmistakable, and it’s clear she’s referencing Pitt.

With their divorce now finalized, insiders claim Pitt is considering sharing his side of the story.

The insider maintains that the actor is not out for retribution. But he’s sick of the lies and secrets after going through so much heartache during their 2016 breakup, a cruel custody fight that lasted for years, and the last problem they have to deal with: disputes over ownership rights to Château Miraval, their old family home and winery in France.

“Brad would really like to correct the record,” the insider claimed.

As the actor tours the world promoting F1, the summer blockbuster in which he plays an experienced Formula One racing car driver, he will soon be sitting down for interviews of his own.

The insider added, “And Brad knows people won’t just be asking him about the movie.”

He has long denied Angelina’s allegations that he physically abused her and some of their six children, including the twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and others, during an argument on a private plane that was fuelled by alcohol and caused her to end their two-year marriage.

He was also cleared by FBI and child services investigations. However, there is more to the tale.

“Brad’s held on to a lot of secrets about Angelina — some that could change the kids’ opinion of their mom,” warned the insider, explaining that’s “why Brad’s held [things] back for many years.”