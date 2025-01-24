Selena Gomez reacts to ‘Emilia Pérez’ cast getting Oscar nominations amid snub

Selena Gomez showed grace on Thursday as she put aside her disappointment of an Oscars snub to cheer on her Emilia Pérez co-stars.

Following the film’s impressive 13 nominations, the 32-year-old singer and actress posted on Instagram Stories, naming each nomination and congratulating the contenders.

“So incredibly proud of my Emilia Pérez family!” she wrote in her post.

On early Thursday morning, her co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña earned nominations for Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress, but Selena’s name was noticeably absent from the list.

Amongst its many nominations, the musical garnered a nod for Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score and two nominations for Best Original Song.

Some of the Only Murders in the Building star’s fans quickly labeled her absence from the lists a “snub.”

Selena has been recognized by some award organizations, but critics haven’t praised her performance as much as they have Karla’s or Zoe’s.

She has received a best supporting actress nomination at the BAFTAs, where the 46-year-old actress was also nominated, and at the Golden Globes. She’s also part of the outstanding cast nominees for the upcoming SAG Awards.

Reviews of the musical-thriller movie have been less than positive towards the popstar, with some critics openly criticising both her acting and singing skills in it.