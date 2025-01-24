President Xi Jinping extends festive greetings ahead of Chinese New Year

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping visited ordinary Chinese people and joined them in preparing for the Chinese New Year during an inspection trip to the northeastern industrial hub of Liaoning Province from Wednesday to Friday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended his festive greetings to all Chinese people, wishing them happiness and health and the country peace and prosperity in the Year of the Snake.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on January 29 this year, is the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar and an occasion for family reunions.

He visited a cold rolling mill of Bensteel Group in Benxi City on Thursday, where he emphasized that the steel industry is a crucial basic industry for the country and that the real economy is the foundation of the national economy.

Earlier, he visited a food market in Shenyang, the capital city of Liaoning, to check on the market’s supplies during the holiday season.