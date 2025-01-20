PM vows to foster a robust digital investment ecosystem

PM Shehbaz highlights strides in digital transformation, which are expanding revenues, increasing workforce and boosting exports

Welcomes Pakistan’s inclusion in WEF and DCO’s joint digital FDI Initiative

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to foster a robust digital investment ecosystem, aligning with a global initiative aimed at driving digital foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.

In a statement issued here, the premier highlighted Pakistan’s strides in digital transformation, which he said are expanding revenues, increasing workforce and boosting exports.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to cultivating a thriving digital investment ecosystem, paving the way for digital prosperity for all,” he said.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) launched the Digital Foreign Direct Investment Initiative in 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, to enhance cross-border digital investment, particularly in emerging markets.

“Pakistan’s Digital FDI-Enabling project is pioneering efforts to foster digital growth through targeted actions”, said a report by the forum on Friday, adding that the project is structured around four pillars, including digital infrastructure, digital adoption, new digital activities and digital services exports.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Pakistan’s inclusion in the World Economic Forum and the Digital Cooperation Organization’s joint Digital Foreign Direct Investment Initiative.

In a post on his X handle, he said Pakistan is scaling new heights in its stride for digital transformation, reaffirmed unwavering commitment to cultivate a digital investment ecosystem for prosperity.

Pakistan was the first country to volunteer to implement the initiative, marking the beginning of the Digital FDI-Enabling Project in 2022.