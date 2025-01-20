PTI to challenge unjust Al-Qadir Trust case decision on Tuesday

Says Khan seeks justice through courts, unlike corrupt oligarchy’s shady dealings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to challenge the most controversial and unjust decision of the Al-Qadir Trust case, which wrongly convicted the party founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, in the high court on Tuesday (tomorrow).

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has categorically stated that the party would file an appeal at the earliest with the high court, aiming to quash the contentious verdict and correct the egregious miscarriage of justice.

He expressed confidence that the names of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi would be cleared in the first hearing because the decision was a blatant travesty of justice, driven by political motivations and fabricated charges.

Waqas remained hopeful that the court would order the immediate release of Khan and Bushra from their unlawful imprisonment, as the decision was a grave injustice and a mockery of Pakistan’s justice system.

Moreover, PTI CIS emphasized that the growing frustration within the power thieves’ ranks was apparent from the relentless press conferences held by the Sharifs’ courtiers, as they were cognizant of the fact that the case lacked merit and would surely be overturned in a higher court upon appeal.

Waqas hit back at the political dwarfs for accusing PTI of using the institution as a religious card, emphasizing that Al-Qadir University was solely established to teach and promote the life of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islamic education, making the accusation utterly baseless.

He said that the corrupt oligarchy at the helm of the affairs changed laws and brokered secretive deals to evade justice and escape accountability for massive corruption scandals.

In stark contrast, PTI CIS emphasized that Imran Khan, having committed no wrongdoing, steadfastly refused to compromise his principles and decided to fight his over 200 concocted and bogus cases in the courts. Waqas vowed that PTI founder would seek to clear his name through the judicial process, rather than resorting to underhanded deals because he believed in supremacy of constitution, rule of law and democracy.

Waqas vowed that the power usurpers’ ham-handed approach and arm-twisting tactics would ultimately fail, just as they had in the past. He emphasized that it would be better to accept the ground reality and immediately release all political prisoners, including Imran Khan and his wife, besides establishing a powerful judicial commission comprising senior Supreme Court judges to investigate the May 9 false flag operation and the November 26 massacre at D-chowk to uncover the truth and bring the true perpetrators to justice.

PTI CIS asserted that the corrupt oligarchy’s deep-seated fear of Imran Khan was evident in their desperate attempts to keep him imprisoned unlawfully. Waqas stated that if Khan were to be released, the oligarchy would flee the country on the first flight because of their uncertain political future. He hoped that a new dawn would soon emerge, marking the end of the dark days of oppression and suppression, God willing.