Pakistan Movement worker Begum Afifa Mamdot passes away at 97

LAHORE: Former federal minister and Pakistan Movement worker Begum Afifa Mamdot passed away here on Sunday. She was 97 years.

Begum Afifa Mamdot is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Her Qul Khwani will be held on Tuesday (January 21), at 3pm, 110 G Model Town, Lahore.

Born as Afifa Jamal Leghari on September 7, 1928), she was the eldest daughter of Nawab Sir Jamal Khan Leghari, Chief of the Leghari Alyani tribe of the Baluch.

Her father, Nawab Sir Jamal Khan Leghari, represented Dera Ghazi Khan in the Punjab Legislative Council (1921) and Punjab Legislative Assemblies till 1949, chairing the first sessions of the West Punjab Legislative Assembly (1947) and the 1951 Punjab Legislative Assembly.

She married Nawabzada Zulfiqar Ali Khan Mamdot, son of Nawab Shahnawaz Khan of Mamdot, a key figure in the Pakistan Movement and President of the Muslim League before Partition.

Begum Mamdot served as Federal Minister for Health, Social Welfare, and Special Education and represented Pakistan at the United Nations.

Her brothers included Nawab Mohammad Khan Leghari, Sardar Ata Mohammad Khan Leghari, and Sardar Mahmood Khan Leghari. Former President Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari was her nephew.