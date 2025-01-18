NATIONAL

Two more additional judges appointed to IHC

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice appointed two additional judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari.

The ministry notified Muhammad Azam Khan and Inaam Ameen Minhas as additional judges of the IHC. The two new additional judges will take oath on Monday.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will administer oath to Azam Khan and Inaam Ameen Minhas in a ceremony set to be held at the IHC.

Earlier the Judicial Commission of Pakistan held two meetings on January 17. One for considering the nominations for the appointment of Additional Judges in the Islamabad High Court and the second for considering the nominations for the appointment of additional judges in the High Court of Balochistan.

Previous article
PTI founder neither worried nor discouraged by recent court verdict: Sheikh Rashid
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

CELEBRITY

Khloé Kardashian Reunites with Lamar Odom in Shocking The Kardashians Season...

hloé Kardashian surprises her family with an unexpected reunion in the upcoming season of The Kardashians. The first trailer for season 6 teases dramatic...

Taylor Swift Enjoys NYC Dinner with Parents Before Travis Kelce’s Playoff Game

Justin Baldoni Shares Shocking Photo Evidence In $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively

Justin Bieber Heats Up Aspen: Racy Pics and New Music Tease

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.