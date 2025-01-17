Arrival of Menzies Aviation testament to unlimited business potential for investors: PM

Launch of service by Menzies Aviation to promote new technology, youth employment: PM Shehbaz

Says govt fully committed to development after achieving economic stability

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed the launch of international logistics company Menzies Aviation in Pakistan, expressing the hope that it would help promote new technology, attract international investors and generate youth employment in the country.

The Prime Minister made the remarks in a call on paid by a 6-member delegation led by Philip Joeinig, Chief Executive Officer of Menzies Aviation here, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The Prime Minister unveiled the plaque while inaugurating the establishment of the first office of Menzies Aviation in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the establishment of IT infrastructure and facilitation desk by the company in Pakistan.

“The launch of services of an internationally renowned company like Menzies Aviation in Pakistan is a testament to the unlimited business potential for international investors in our stable economy,” the prime minister said.

He added that the arrival of the said aviation company in Pakistan was a very important milestone for the country’s economy, especially the IT sector. The development of the country’s economy was linked to the development of the IT sector, PM Shehbaz said.

As a result of recent investor-friendly policies, he said the country’s IT exports were continuously increasing, adding, “The gradual increase in IT exports is propitious as the recent economic development and the arrival of Menzies Aviation in Pakistan would attract other international companies to invest in the country.”

The positive economic indicators were indicating the recent economic policy being conducive to the business environment in the country, the prime minister emphasised.

He said that the government was fully committed to the development of the country after achieving the economic stability.

Federal Ministers Attaullah Tarar and Shaza Fatima Khawaja were present in the meeting.