Talks to collapse if govt fails on forming judicial commission: Hamid Raza

PTI submits ‘charter of demands’ in writing, including probe into May 9, Nov 26 events at third round of negotiations

SIC chief says after agreement over judicial commission, terms of reference (TORs), can be discussed

ISLAMABAD: Sahibzada Hamid Raza, a member of the negotiating team of the PTI and chairman Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), said that the next round of dialogue will not happen if the government appeared to be disagreed with the constitution of judicial commission.

Talking to media ahead of third round of talks with government on Thursday, Hamid Raza said,” We will share with the government everything in writing today”.

He said, after agreement over the judicial commission, the terms of reference (TORs), can be discussed. “The next round of talks won’t take place in case of the government’s disagreement over the judicial commission,” he further said.

Hamid Raza said that the election tribunal should be allowed to work independently over the issue of Form-45 and 47 after the judicial commission and release of political prisoners.

Hamid Raza said that the delay in talks is not on our part but it is from the government.

He also denied one-on-one meeting of the PTI’s Barrister Gohar with someone.

PTI submits its written demands to govt

On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday submitted its written demands including Chief Justice of Pakistan CJP led commission to investigate May 9 events as well as probe into the incidents took place from Nov 24 to Nov 26, 2024.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub submitted the charter of demands to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who played a ‘facilitator’s role’ in bringing both government and opposition sit together and negotiate.

The charter of demands submitted by the PTI carried signature of all six members including Omar Ayub, Ali Amin Gandapur, Salman Akram Raja, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

The demands were presented during the third round of negotiations between the government and the PTI negotiation committees held on Thursday.

Facilitated by Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the third round of negotiations between the government and PTI’s negotiation committees were at the Parliament House.

The government committee includes – Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar, while PTI’s committee consists of Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur, Allama Raja Nasser Abbas, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

The written demands state that one commission should inquire into the arrest of the founder of PTI on May 9, the entry of Rangers and police into the Islamabad High Court, and the investigation of CCTV footage related to the events of May 9 after the founder’s arrest.

The Federal government should form two Commissions of Inquiry, consisting of the Chief Justice or three judges of the Supreme Court. The commission should be established under the Commission of Inquiry Act 2017, and the appointment of the judges should be made within 7 days with mutual consent between PTI and the government.

PTI’s demand also includes an inquiry into whether media censorship was imposed concerning May 9 events and whether journalists were harassed. The commission should investigate the nationwide internet shutdown and identify those responsible.

PTI’s demand also includes an inquiry into whether media censorship was imposed concerning May 9 events and whether journalists were harassed. The commission should investigate the nationwide internet shutdown and identify those responsible.

PTI calls for the commission to identify those responsible for excessive use of force against the protesters, investigate difficulties in registering FIRs, and probe incidents of media censorship.

PTI demands that the second commission investigate the events of November 24-27, 2024, and identify those who ordered the use of force and firing on protesters in Islamabad. The commission should also examine CCTV recordings from hospitals and medical facilities to determine the number of martyrs and injured.

The written demands also state that the federal, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan governments should issue order to release or suspension of sentences of all political prisoners.

No need for backdoor negotiations: Gandapur

Before the meeting, while talking to a private tv, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur stated that they were going for negotiations and it would be clear later whether there would be any agreement.

The KP chief minister further mentioned that they sit down with careful thought, and if there were doubts, he wouldn’t have participated.

In response to a question, Ali Amin Gandapur said that there was no need for backdoor negotiations when open negotiations were taking place.