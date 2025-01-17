China to build cloud-based early warning systems with key countries

BEIJING: China’s Meteorological Administration (CMA) is set to strengthen international cooperation in climate change adaptation by developing cloud-based early warning systems with key nations across Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the South Pacific, noted Dr. Chen Zhenlin, Administrator of CMA, during the Administration’s annual national conference held in Beijing earlier this month.

Chen revealed that the initiative is part of China’s broader efforts in 2025 to enhance its role in global climate resilience, which includes working alongside the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries.

The proposed cloud-based early warning system aims to support early disaster prevention and response efforts, providing timely and accurate meteorological information to regions vulnerable to climate change, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

According to the report Global Cooperation Barometer 2025 developed by World Economic Forum and McKinsey & Company, global cooperation on climate goals improved in 2024, with increased finance flows and higher trade in low-carbon technologies such as solar, wind and electric vehicles.

“Yet, urgent action is required to meet net-zero targets as global emissions continue to rise. Greater global cooperation will be essential to scale up technologies and secure the financing needed to meet climate goals by 2030”, reads the report.

During COP29, China’s Action Plan on Early Warning for Climate Change Adaptation (2025-2027) was published, which has outlined China’s commitment to supporting developing countries in enhancing their early warning capabilities and climate change adaptation.

This initiative reflects China’s commitment to sharing its technological advancements in meteorology and satellite data with the international community. The CMA’s FY satellites, which monitor global weather and climate events with precision, are already integral to the global observation system.

“The Cloud-based Early Warning System serves as a digital bridge that supports United Nations Early Warnings for All Initiative to address the climate change challenge.” said Xu Xianghua, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Cooperation of CMA.

Last August, China provided critical satellite remote sensing data and forecasting services to Yemen during severe flooding caused by heavy rains. Besides, China’s meteorological departments have upgraded the overseas reception stations of the CMA Satellite Data Broadcasting System (CMACast) for meteorological departments in 13 countries including Malaysia, Maldives, and Pakistan.

So far, FY satellites have expanded services to 132 countries and regions worldwide, and more than 1,400 trainees from 92 countries have received training in FY satellite technologies, further outlining China’s intent to support developing countries in bolstering their early warning systems, in line with the United Nations’ climate action agenda.