Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer first major setback of 2025

By News Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s year 2025 did not begin on a positive note.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seemingly stuck in a “difficult” position deciding their full-time careers.

GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker believes that the couple are not able to find a balance between their entertainment and humanitarian-based projects.

He said, “It is difficult for Meghan and Harry trying to find their place in the world.”

“Are they media entertainment personalities or are they going to be humanitarian workers? I think at the moment, they are straddling those two different worlds and they are trying to find their place within it,” the expert added.

Notably, Cameron’s comments came after an American actress criticised the Sussexes for visiting the Los Angeles victims for publicity.

She wrote on her X account, “What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved. They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

