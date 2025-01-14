Beyoncé takes swift action after family suffers major loss in LA wildfires

Beyoncé is stepping up to support families devastated by the Los Angeles wildfires, after her own suffered a devastating loss.

Her BeyGood foundation announced on Instagram on Sunday, January 12, a $2.5 million donation to a newly established L.A. Fire Relief Fund aimed at aiding those impacted by the destruction.

“Los Angeles, we stand with you,” the post began. The donation will provide relief to families in the Altadena and Pasadena areas who lost their homes, as well as to local churches and community centers addressing immediate needs. BeyGood also encouraged fans to learn more and support their mission by visiting their website.

The wildfires, fueled by Santa Ana winds, have wreaked havoc across the region since Tuesday, January 7, displacing countless residents and destroying homes — including one belonging to Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.

Knowles, who recently celebrated her 71st birthday, revealed the loss of her Malibu bungalow on Thursday, January 9. Sharing a throwback video of dolphins near her former retreat, she wrote, “This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow… Now it is gone!!”

Despite the loss, Knowles expressed gratitude for the firefighters’ bravery and sent prayers to all affected. “I am praying diligently for our beautiful City of Los Angeles!! We are resilient though and we will recover!”