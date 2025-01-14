Emanuel Sarfraz, longtime journalist, passes away

LAHORE: Senior journalist Emanuel Sarfraz passed away early on Monday morning following a cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Sarfraz, a well-respected figure in the media industry, had over three decades of experience working with prominent national and international media organizations.

At the time of his death, he was serving as the General Secretary of the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Pakistan chapter.

A life member of the Lahore Press Club, Sarfraz also served on its governing body. His distinguished career included roles such as Editor Coordination and Magazine Editor at The Nation, Editor of Academia Magazine, and correspondent for Gulf News in Pakistan. He was a recipient of the prestigious South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP) and worked with the renowned UAE-based Khaleej Times.

During his time with The Nation, Sarfraz notably covered the 2018 U.S. Presidential Elections. His death has deeply saddened former colleagues, senior journalists, and people from various fields, who have expressed their heartfelt condolences.

Media outlets, journalists, and educationists have expressed deep condolences and grief following the passing of the eminent journalist. Tributes have poured in, honoring his remarkable contributions to the field of journalism.

His colleagues, taking to social media, praised his kind, supportive, and humble personality, reflecting on the lasting impact he had on those who worked with him. His commitment to truth and integrity in journalism is being remembered, with many highlighting his role in shaping the media landscape and mentoring younger journalists.

Emanuel Sarfraz also founded the Christian Journalists Association of Pakistan (CJAP). Sarfraz was a chronic diabetic patient and underwent periodic renal dialysis.