Eight khwarij killed in KP’s Tank and Khyber IBOs

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed eight khwarij in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said that the operations were conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in Tank and Khyber districts of the province.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Tank District on reported presence of khwarij,” the ISPR said. It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged khwarij location and resultantly six of them were killed.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber District, security forces successfully neutralized two khwarij.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

Yesterday, the security forces killed 27 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kacchi district, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Monday.

The ISPR statement said the security forces raided a “terrorists’ location” in Kacchi area of Balochistan province and killed 27 insurgents during an intelligence-driven operation.

A military statement said that “multiple hideouts, including caches of arms, ammunition, and explosives, were also destroyed during the operation” in the central Kachhi district of the large but sparsely populated province.

Earlier on January 12, the ISPR said that the security forces killed nine khwarij terrorists in two separate engagements in North Waziristan districts.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Dosalli, on reported presence of Khwarij.”

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, six Khwarij were killed, while two Khwarij were apprehended,” the ISPR added

In intelligence based operation conducted in general area Esham, North Waziristan District, three Khwarij were neutralised by security forces, while two got injured.