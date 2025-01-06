North Korea launches missile after two-month gap

SEOUL: North Korea has launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile towards the sea to its east, marking its first missile test in two months, according to South Korea’s military.

The missile traveled approximately 1,100 kilometres before falling into the sea. South Korea strongly condemned the launch, calling it a “clear act of provocation.”

The missile test comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Seoul for discussions with key South Korean leaders.

Earlier on Monday, Blinken met with acting President Choi Sang-mok, emphasizing the strong alliance between the United States and South Korea as a “cornerstone of peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.”

In response to the launch, South Korea’s military has enhanced its surveillance efforts for any future missile tests from North Korea and is closely coordinating with the United States and Japan on the latest developments.

The missile test also occurs amid ongoing political turmoil in South Korea following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law attempt in December.

Yoon, who was stripped of his presidential powers after lawmakers voted to impeach him, now faces potential arrest, with the constitutional court deliberating on whether he should be removed from office.

In previous statements, North Korea’s regime condemned Yoon’s martial law actions, referring to them as an “insane act” and accusing him of authoritarian behavior.

The missile launch follows North Korea’s last missile test in November, which occurred one day before the U.S. presidential election.

During that period, North Korea fired at least seven short-range ballistic missiles in retaliation to joint military drills conducted by the U.S., South Korea, and Japan, which included a long-range bomber flight.