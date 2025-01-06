Red alert issued in Jeddah, Madinah as rainstorms, flash floods hit Saudi Arabia

MADINAH: Madinah, Saudi Arabia, has been plunged into chaos following intense rainstorms and flash floods that have transformed the streets into rivers, according to reports by Gulf media.

The storms, which began on Monday, are expected to continue throughout the day, bringing with them hail and dust-laden winds, severely impacting visibility.

Footage shared on social media captured the fury of the weather, with heavy rain, gusty winds, and low visibility causing disruption across the region.

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and dust storms throughout the week, with the weather expected to continue until Wednesday, January 8.

In response to the worsening conditions, a red alert has been issued for several regions, including Jeddah, where torrential downpours and flash floods are expected until Wednesday.

The heavy rains are accompanied by strong winds and high waves, reducing visibility and posing risks to motorists and residents. Authorities have cautioned the public to take necessary precautions and avoid flood-prone and waterlogged areas.

In addition to Madinah, other regions including Riyadh, Makkah, Al-Baha, and Tabuk are also bracing for the impact of the severe weather. The NMC has forecast similar conditions across the Northern Borders, Al-Jouf, Hail, Qassim, and the Eastern Region.

The Crisis and Disaster Management Center in Makkah has urged the public, particularly motorists and beachgoers, to exercise caution and avoid vulnerable areas. The centre also warned that the storms could disrupt daily life, with possible traffic delays and flooding in affected areas.

Torrential rainfall, hail, and dust storms are expected to continue across Makkah City, Jeddah, Bahra, and surrounding areas, while moderate to heavy rainfall will affect regions such as Taif, Maysan, and Al-Qunfudah.

The severe weather comes as part of a larger storm system that has already led to significant disruption in the region. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates on weather conditions.