DRAP seizes counterfeit medicines across Punjab, issues recall orders

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has seized 11 counterfeit medicine batches from various cities in Punjab after the Punjab Drug Testing Laboratory confirmed their authenticity as fake.

Following the laboratory’s findings, DRAP has imposed a ban on the sale and use of these medicines and issued recall alerts. These counterfeit products, sold under the names of various reputable pharmaceutical brands, have raised serious concerns about their potential impact on public health.

DRAP has urged the Punjab government to take swift action to prevent the circulation of these counterfeit drugs. The regulatory body has also called for a detailed investigation into the supply chain of these illegal medicines in Punjab. As part of its efforts, DRAP has instructed the Punjab Drug Control Directorate to conduct an in-depth survey of the province’s medicine market.

The move follows earlier actions by DRAP in November 2024, when it directed all provincial governments to crack down on unauthorized medicines and medical devices. This directive was issued after the discovery of illegal imported drugs and surgical instruments being used in hospitals.

Sources revealed that DRAP has sent letters to all provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, urging them to take action against individuals or organizations involved in the sale or importation of illegal medical products. Furthermore, the regulatory authority has instructed its field force to enhance surveillance of the drug market and investigate the supply chains of counterfeit products.

In addition to these efforts, DRAP has introduced a specialized portal on its website for information related to the importation of medicines and medical devices. This platform is designed to streamline the import process for hospitals and patients, ensuring that only legitimate products are available.

In a previous investigation in June, DRAP uncovered a company producing counterfeit antibiotics that were being distributed across Punjab.

One of the products involved, Furozyme 100mg, was declared counterfeit after a raid in Bhakkar. The suspension, which was intended to treat throat and chest infections, was found to be substandard, with the address on the packet traced to a non-existent location in Korangi, Karachi.

DRAP has since instructed provincial field teams to seize any remaining stock of Furozyme from the market and notify distributors and chemists.

The proliferation of fake medicines is a significant concern in Pakistan, with estimates suggesting that there are around 3,000 counterfeit medicine factories operating across the country.

These factories often use cheap and smuggled materials from countries like India and China, and their owners are said to control large hospitals across Pakistan, profiting at the expense of patients’ health.

Given the widespread nature of this issue, there have been calls for more aggressive action against those involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit drugs. Some experts have even called on the government to seek capital punishment for the perpetrators of this illegal trade, citing the life-threatening consequences of counterfeit medicines.