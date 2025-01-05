CM Maryam Nawaz fulfils another promise of permanent relief to public

Punjab to spend Rs10b on provision of free solar panels o 100,000 households

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched free Solar Panel Scheme to provide permanent relief to people in electricity bills.

Sunday (Today) is the last date for registration under the scheme. She said, “One lakh homes will get free solar panels at a cost of Rs10 billion.” She added, “Homes consuming an average of 200 units of electricity on a single electricity meter will be able to get solar systems.” She highlighted, “One lakh solar panel systems of 550 and 1100 watts will be given in Punjab.”

The Punjab Chief Minister said, “In June 2025, consumers using up to 200 units will get solar systems through balloting.” She added, “Solar panel systems will be installed in the homes of successful consumers.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said, “Registration for CM Punjab solar system can be done from the portal sitting at home.” She added, “You can apply for the Scheme on the website https://cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk/.” She underscored, “The bill reference number can also be sent in SMS along with National Identity Card number to 8800.” She flagged, “For registration in solar panels, you can also contact the official number 990302024.”

The Chief Minister said, “The provision of solar panels will provide significant relief to the public in electricity bills.” She added, “Punjab will be made a hub of renewable energy.”

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Solarisation for Agricultural Tubewells Programme was launched.

Under the programme, 8,000 agricultural tubewells would be converted to solar energy in Punjab. The provincial government would provide a subsidy of Rs9 billion for the solarisation of agricultural tubewells. A subsidy amounting to 0.5 million for up to 10 kW, Rs0.75 million for up to 15 kW, and Rs1 million for up to 20 kW would be provided for solarisation. The owners bearing at least one acre of agricultural land can apply online at cmstp.punjab.gov.pk, while the application form can be downloaded from www.agripunjab.gov.pk.

“Every promise made to the farmers will be fulfilled and farmers will fully participate in the journey of progress and development of Punjab. Solarisation of agricultural tubewells will be provided relief from inflated electricity bills. Whenever the PMLN government comes into power, farmers become prosperous,” the chief minister said.