Harper Beckham Stuns at Heat vs. Pacers Game with Dad David Beckham

David Beckham rang in the new year with some quality father-daughter time, attending the Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers game on Thursday night with his 13-year-old daughter, Harper Seven. The duo sat courtside alongside British rapper Central Cee, enjoying the lively atmosphere despite the Heat’s loss.

The 49-year-old soccer icon kept it casual with a white T-shirt, black jeans, and pink Adidas sneakers. Harper complemented her dad’s look, pairing a light pink Balenciaga bag valued at $2,390 with a vintage Manny Pacquiao tee. She wore her blonde hair sleek and straight, keeping her makeup understated.

Beckham shared highlights from their evening on Instagram, including snaps with Central Cee and the Heat’s star player, Jimmy Butler. “Fun night at the Heat last night,” Beckham wrote. “I’m not sure if Harper was more excited to see Jimmy @jimmybutler or Central Cee @centralcee. Thanks for the pictures, but we had so much fun as always ❤️❤️ Love ya #HarperSeven ❤️❤️.”

The Beckhams, who recently purchased an $80 million mansion in Miami, seem poised to spend more time courtside this year. While Harper enjoys sports like her father, she also shares her mother Victoria Beckham’s passion for beauty and fashion.

In May 2023, Victoria revealed that Harper, then 12, had developed a fascination with makeup. “She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time,” the former Spice Girl told The Times. “There isn’t a single product in Sephora or Space NK that she doesn’t know.”

Harper has even contributed to Victoria Beckham’s beauty line and enjoys trips to makeup stores as a reward for doing well in school. “It’s her favorite treat after a test,” Victoria shared. Despite her glam interests, the Beckhams had a rule about Harper not wearing makeup outside the house until recently.

David and Victoria Beckham are also parents to three sons: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19. The family’s blend of sports, fashion, and beauty continues to make them one of the most prominent celebrity families worldwide.