Re-polling in 15 polling stations of PB-45 Quetta-VIII tomorrow

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Re-polling in 15 polling stations of Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-45 Quetta-VIII will be held on Sunday, tomorrow.

According to the Provincial Election Commission of Balochistan, all necessary arrangements have been completed to conduct re-polling in 15 polling stations. It is to mentioning that previously, Haji Ali Madad Jattak of the Pakistan People’s Party had won this seat.

In the upcoming re-polling in PB-45, a tough contest is expected between Ali Madad Jattak of the Pakistan People’s Party, Mir Usman Pirkani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, Majid Khan Achakzai of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, and Nasrullah Zayrai of Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party.

The district administration and the Election Commission have completed all arrangements, and strict security measures have been put in place for the re-polling.

