Jeff Baena, Acclaimed Writer-Director and Husband to Aubrey Plaza, Dies By Suicide at 47

Jeff Baena, the acclaimed writer-director and husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, has died at the age of 47. Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that Baena was found deceased at a Los Angeles residence on Friday, January 3, with suicide reported as the cause of death.

Baena, known for his wit and unique storytelling, was discovered by an assistant at approximately 10:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. Representatives for the filmmaker have not responded to requests for comment.

Born and raised in Miami, Baena graduated from New York University’s film school before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. He achieved recognition as the co-writer of the 2004 film I Heart Huckabees, starring Jason Schwartzman, Jude Law, and Naomi Watts.

Baena made his directorial debut with the 2014 zombie comedy Life After Beth, which starred Plaza and further established his reputation for blending quirky humor with heartfelt narratives. His additional projects included the Showtime anthology series Cinema Toast in 2021, which also marked Plaza’s directorial debut.

Baena and Plaza began dating in 2011, maintaining a notably private relationship. The couple tied the knot in a quiet ceremony that became public in May 2021, when Plaza referred to Baena as her “darling husband” in an Instagram post celebrating one of his films.

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to Italia to cause some more trouble,” Plaza wrote at the time. A representative later confirmed their marriage.

Baena’s passing has left the entertainment world in mourning, with tributes from colleagues and friends reflecting on his creative contributions and warm personality.