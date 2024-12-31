Imran Khan terms ISPR statement on talks with TTP ‘incorrect’

Strategy regarding negotiations with TTP was crafted by former COAS Bajwa: Advocate Faisal Ch quotes Imran as saying

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has dismissed statements by the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), reiterating that negotiations with the Taliban were a strategy devised by former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“The ISPR’s position is incorrect as former COAS Gen Bajwa had crafted the strategy regarding the negotiation and deal with the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP)”, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry quoted former prime minister Imran Khan as saying while briefing the media outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

A six-member legal team had earlier met the former prime minister.

Advocate Chaudhry quoted Khan as saying, “Gen Bajwa engineered the whole process and was the staunch advocate of this idea.” He said that the PTI founder said that Afghanistan’s issues can only be resolved through dialogue, which remains a practical solution.”

Khan also criticised simultaneous diplomatic efforts and aerial bombardments, calling for a consistent approach.

He said, “Imran Khan’s stance is clear—cases against him and PTI leaders are politically motivated and lack substance. These trials are a means of political targeting, not justice.”

He further noted that Khan reiterated his call for a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incidents and the November 26 protests. “Our leader seeks justice, not leniency, and has set a deadline of January 31 to assess the government’s seriousness in dialogue,” he added.

He criticised trials in military courts, describing the sentences as controversial. “These trials lack transparency and justice. The constitution must be upheld, and human rights protected,” he said.

The PTI team intends to participate in talks on January 2 and remains committed to addressing issues such as electoral mandates and constitutional amendments. “The nation suffers economically due to political unrest and mismanagement,” Chaudhry concluded.