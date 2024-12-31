ASWJ announces sit-ins at 60 locations amid MWM Karachi-wide protest

KARACHI: The Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) has announced multiple sit-ins in the city amid the ongoing protest of Majlis-e-Wahdatul-Muslimeen (MWM) adding to the woes of Karachiites’.

The central leadership of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) announced sit-ins at 60 different locations in Karachi at 3:00pm on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the ASWJ leaders gave the Sindh government a 24-hour ultimatum to meet their demands, threatening sit-ins across the metropolis.

ASWJ leaders said that they will start sit-ins from Tuesday afternoon at Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Hydari Market, Sakhi Hasan Mobile Market, Nagan Chowrangi, 4k Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth, Karimabad, Sharah e Faisal, Lasbela Chowk, Civic Centre, Gulshan Chowrangi, Mosmayat Chowk, Baloch Colony, Akhtar Colony and other locations if the government fails to meet their demand.

On the other hand, Karachiites’ suffering continued as MWM protests and sit-ins over the Kurram issue disrupted traffic across the city for the whole previous week.

MWM is currently holding protests at 10 different spots in Karachi against the Kurram issue, leading to road closures and frustration among residents.

The protest, caused severe traffic congestion on the roads, and long queues of vehicles, resulting in severe hardship for commuters.

The ordeals faced by the city dwellers led the provincial authorities to issue a warning to the protesters.

Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG), Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday claimed to end the protests but only to be retracted a few minutes later by a spokesperson.

AIG Odho stated that the ongoing protest will be cleared before Maghrib today. He warned that those refusing to disperse would be removed per the law.

The remarks were made during a meeting chaired by the Inspector General of Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, and attended by Interior Minister Sindh, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, AIG Odho, and other senior officials.

AIG Odho remarked that the people of Karachi had endured enough for three days and now strict action would be taken. He also expressed appreciation for the patience shown by the police and acknowledged the reopening of major roads.

Minutes later in a clarification, the spokesperson for Karachi Police stated that the Karachi Police Chief did not issue any direct orders to end the protests.