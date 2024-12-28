Threat misinterpretation

Recent statements by US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer, labeling Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile capabilities as an “emerging threat” to the United States, lack credible evidence and appear to be influenced by external biases. Pakistan’s Foreign Office has categorically rejected these allegations, describing them as “unfounded” and “devoid of rationality”. It emphasised that Pakistan’s strategic programmes are designed solely to deter and counteract clear and present threats from its immediate neighbourhood, particularly from India, and should not be misconstrued as a menace to any other nation.

The US has recently imposed sanctions on Pakistan’s National Development Complex and associated entities, citing concerns over missile proliferation. However, these measures have been criticised as discriminatory and detrimental to regional peace. Analysts argue that such actions overlook the historical context of South Asia’s security dynamics, where Pakistan’s missile development is a direct response to India’s expanding military capabilities. It is imperative to recognise that Pakistan’s pursuit of advanced missile technology is a strategic necessity to maintain regional balance. India’s development of sophisticated missile systems, including the Agni series and Ballistic Missile Defense systems, has compelled Pakistan to enhance its own capabilities to ensure credible deterrence. This equilibrium is essential for preventing conflicts and preserving stability in South Asia. Labeling Pakistan’s defensive measures as threats without substantial evidence not only undermines its legitimate security concerns but also risks exacerbating regional tensions. A nuanced understanding of the security imperatives in South Asia is crucial for fostering constructive international relations.

M ABID HAFEEZ

LAHORE