Knowledge gaps

Reading is a vital skill that broadens understanding about the world and its complexities. It is an enriching activity that fosters cognitive, emotional and moral growth of individuals. Through reading, one can develop the skills to tackle personal challenges and contribute meaningfully to national development. As Jin Rohn said, “Reading is essential for those who seek to rise above the ordinary.” Regrettably, Pakistan lags behind in cultivating a reading culture. Unlike their counterparts in developed nations, Pakistanis show limited interest in reading books. This disparity is reflected in the findings of ‘The Time Spent Reading’ report (2024), which ranks Pakistan among the bottom five countries in terms of book-reading habits. On average, Pakistanis read a mere 2.6 books annually, dedicating only 60 hours to reading. In contrast, the US and India lead the pack. These statistics underscore the need for Pakistan to revamp its reading culture. The country’s youth, being the driving force behind national progress, must be encouraged to develop a reading habit. Towards this end, schools should integrate reading skills into their curricula and promote activities that foster a love for reading. Furthermore, the government must establish well-equipped libraries with provisions for books to ensure a brighter future for the nation.

SHAHAR BANO CHACHAR

SUKKUR