Olivia Munn And John Mulaney’s First Christmas With Two Kids Ends In Joyful Chaos

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney celebrated a memorable first Christmas as a family of four, marking their daughter Méi June’s first holiday season. The couple, who also share 3-year-old son Malcolm Hiệp, shared heartfelt moments from their festive day on Instagram, showcasing the joys and relatable chaos of family life.

Munn, 44, gave followers a glimpse of their holiday aftermath, laughing as she filmed their messy living room littered with wrapping paper and opened presents.

“The house is a mess, and I think this is how we can determine that Christmas was a success,” she quipped.

The post also featured sweet moments, including the couple cuddling their 3-month-old daughter in front of the Christmas tree, Malcolm enjoying his new toys, and baby Méi peacefully napping in her parents’ arms.

“The house is a mess, Malcolm got safety glasses personally from the penguins of Madagascar, and Méi is 100 days old today. All my Christmas wishes came true,” Munn captioned the post, adding festive emojis.