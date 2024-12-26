NATIONAL

LHC orders Punjab govt to implement comprehensive jail reforms

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the Punjab government to introduce comprehensive jail reforms across the province, emphasizing the protection of prisoners’ rights and their rehabilitation into society.

In a detailed 26-page judgment authored by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, the court highlighted the urgent need for establishing women’s jails in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi to safeguard the rights of female prisoners.

The ruling also addressed overcrowding in Rawalpindi jail, where approximately 3,200 inmates from Islamabad’s jurisdiction are currently housed. The court recommended constructing a dedicated prison in Islamabad to alleviate congestion.

Additionally, the judgment called for specialized training for jail staff to ensure humane treatment of death row inmates, drug addicts, and mentally ill prisoners.

The court further directed that mentally ill prisoners be transferred to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health and proposed the construction of separate wards to cater to their needs.

Justice Sheikh underscored the importance of rehabilitating inmates, urging authorities to take necessary steps to transform them into productive and civilized members of society.

Olivia Munn And John Mulaney’s First Christmas With Two Kids Ends In Joyful Chaos
Anti-terror operations in border areas driven by security threats: FO responds to Afghanistan
Staff Report
Staff Report

