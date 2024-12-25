Brad Pitt’s Shocking Legal Move Lands Angelina Jolie In Trouble Amid Ugly Divorce

Brad Pitt is intensifying his legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, seeking access to emails related to her controversial sale of their shared French vineyard. The Fight Club star claims Jolie has delayed providing hundreds of requested emails, which he argues could reveal critical details about the sale and potentially damage her reputation.

Court documents obtained by Radar Online allege that Jolie withheld over 126 emails exchanged with her inner circle, citing attorney-client privilege. However, Pitt contends that many of these emails do not involve lawyers and should be disclosed. “In a last-ditch attempt to suppress the truth about her wrongful sale to the Stoli Parties, Defendant Angelina Jolie has withheld hundreds of emails,” the documents state, accusing Jolie of “stonewalling” for over two years.

The dispute stems from Jolie’s sale of her shares in the vineyard to the Russian Stoli Group, which Pitt claims was done without his consent following their 2016 split. Sources close to the case predict that releasing the documents could have serious implications for Jolie, with one insider saying, “Her reputation could take a major hit when these documents are finally exposed.”

This legal wrangling marks another chapter in the long-running feud between the former couple, whose messy divorce and business disagreements continue to make headlines. Both parties remain locked in litigation as Pitt pushes for the release of the contested communications.