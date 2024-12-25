Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis Steal The Show With Giggles At Kate’s Christmas Concert | Watch

The Together at Christmas concert, hosted by Princess Kate at Westminster Abbey on December 6, brought festive cheer to guests and viewers alike, with the young royals stealing the spotlight. The broadcast, aired on Christmas Eve, showcased Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ enchanting reactions during the magical evening.

Nine-year-old Charlotte and six-year-old Louis giggled and smiled as actor Richard E Grant brought Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol to life, delighting the audience with his animated portrayal of Scrooge and Tiny Tim. At one point, Charlotte turned to share a smile with her mother, while Louis and their older brother, Prince George, 11, grinned throughout the performance.

A highlight of the evening was a surprise performance by the Royal Ballet School, which left Charlotte mesmerized. Kate had asked Louis to keep the performance a secret from his sister, who is known for her love of dance. “He has kept the secret for nearly two weeks now,” Kate told singer Paloma Faith ahead of the event, sharing that her youngest was eager to reveal the surprise.

The young royals arrived at the Abbey with their father, Prince William, while Kate greeted them outside. Inside, they stopped to leave personal messages on the Kindness Tree, with Louis’ note dedicated to his grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton, reading: “Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me.”

The Middleton family, including Kate’s siblings Pippa Matthews and James Middleton with his wife Alizee, were among the attendees, as were other members of the royal family. The heartwarming event highlighted family bonds and festive joy, with the young royals capturing the hearts of viewers and guests alike.